The long wait has finally come to an end! The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" has arrived with a bang!

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" has finally arrived! Check out below

31 Aug,2023 13:38:43
An Atlee film, Jawan releases in cinemas on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu! Advance booking opens this Friday!

Since the first glimpse of the action-packed preview of “Jawan,” audiences have been eagerly awaiting this moment. The songs introduced viewers to the various flavors of this thrilling action saga, with each note resonating with Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic charm. However, it was the trailer that stole the spotlight and fulfilled the demands of countless fans, driving the online world into an ecstatic frenzy!

With its action-packed scenes, thrilling adventures, and heart-stopping moments, the Jawan trailer will take your excitement to a whole new level. The trailer gives you a glimpse into the vast world of “Jawan,” building up anticipation for its release, which is just a week away.

In an exciting twist, Nayanthara made her debut on social media by dropping the “Jawan” trailer on Instagram, delighting her fans with a double treat.

The trailer for “Jawan” is visually stunning and captivating, promising a cinematic spectacle that is sure to rewrite the record books upon its big-screen debut. The anticipation for the theatrical release on September 7th has reached an all-time high, and audiences are eagerly waiting to experience this unforgettable cinematic journey.

Jawan’ is a film produced by Gauri Khan, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will release worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

 

