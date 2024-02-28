The makers of ‘Crew’ to drop a key upcoming asset from the film in mid-air!

The creators of the upcoming family-friendly movie ‘Crew’ recently released a teaser for the film which was well-received by the audience. Music artist Diljit Dosanjh also shared a sneak peek from the set, which received over 2 million views in just an hour. The makers have now announced a new opportunity to promote the film by launching a key asset mid-air. This is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting campaign leading up to the release of the movie.

A source close to the production revealed, “The makers of ‘Crew’ are in a full mood to achieve new milestones as they have gotten into an exclusive collaboration with an air line. Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor along with the cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, are planning to launch one of their key upcoming asset inside the flight in mid-air taking the entertainment and excitement of the film a notch higher.”

We have a blockbuster film in the making, with three mega-cast members on board. We are thrilled and excited to learn more details about the film and eagerly await the next promotional material. This experience will immerse the audience in the real enthusiasm of the film.

‘Crew’ is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.