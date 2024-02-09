The makers of Fighter add a new song ‘Bekaar Dil’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to the theatrical version of the film!

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, has proven to be the biggest aerial action drama with a perfect blend of patriotism. The film has been receiving immense love from the audience, and its songs have been trending well across the nation. After the release of the film, the makers treated the audience with a romantic song titled ‘Bekaar Dil’, which is now attached to the film’s theatrical release. This is a historic event as the last time a film had a song attached after its release was in 1990. The film is currently running successfully in theaters.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie combines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in theaters.