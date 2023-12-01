The Makers of ‘Fighter’ Promise a Cinematic Feast in 2024’s Epic Aerial Action Blockbuster!

The unveiling of ‘Spirit of Fighter,’ the captivating motion poster of India’s biggest aerial action film ‘Fighter,’ featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, sparked a fervor among audiences eager for a deeper dive into this adrenaline-packed adventure. While this teaser provided only a fleeting glimpse into the audacious world of Fighter, brace yourselves for an unparalleled cinematic feast as the makers embark on a mission to redefine action, blended flawlessly with a patriotic fervor, on the silver screen.

Ajit Andhare, Producer and COO of Viacom18 Studios, shared, “Our aim is to deliver the adrenaline rush experienced in the skies to the viewers. We’ve crafted every frame for an immersive, larger-than-life cinematic experience. ‘Fighter’ is going to be a flight of emotions, a spectacle that will redefine aerial action on the big screen.”

Siddharth Anand expressed, “‘With ‘Fighter,’ our objective has been to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, immersing the audience in an exhilarating journey through the skies. We’ve poured our passion into creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen, we are aiming to create an unforgettable entertainment experience for our audiences.”

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter,’ helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Prepare for takeoff as this cinematic extravaganza hits theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising an unparalleled adventure in the skies!