The makers to host a screening for the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 1 cast, from Rajkummar Rao to Nushrat Bharucha?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, made waves across the nation for its explicitly bold content that brought the realities of a world under constant surveillance by the camera. Now, almost 14 years later, the makers are gearing up for the release of its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. As the film nears its release, the makers to host a special screening for the cast of LSD 1.

According to a source close to the film, “The makers to host a special screening of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 before the release and they will invite Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the cast of LSD 1. The film was a launchpad for both the actors and a game-changer in their careers.”

If we look at some of the most talked-about films of this year, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 indeed pioneers ahead in the list. Following the release of the posters and videos of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 , the trailer offers us a glimpse of a story that delves into the era of the internet. Now, as the film draws near to its release, the chatter among the audiences are catching heat.

It’s worth saying that director Dibakar Banerjee has brought clutter-breaking realities of the digital world in a nutshell in the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The ensemble’s new cast of Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh truly make it worth watching.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, produced will be released on April 19, 2024.