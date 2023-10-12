The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now!

Movies | Releases

12 Oct,2023
Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming movie, ‘Ganapath‘, is gaining more popularity every passing day. After receiving an overwhelming response to the teaser, the recently released trailer has increased the excitement of the fans and audiences to a whole new level. To celebrate the true spirit of Ganapath, the makers have released a grand celebration song, ‘Jai Ganesha’. The song introduces the fierce spirit of Ganapath, who rises to save his people with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The makers of a certain film recently released two songs. The first one, “Hum Aaye Hain”, has been trending across various platforms ever since its release a few days ago. The second one, “Jai Ganesha”, has just been released and is highly anticipated by fans. “Jai Ganesha” is a high-energy song with music and vocals by Vishal Mishra, and lyrics by Akshay Tripathi.

The song starts with goosebumps-worthy beats and opens up on a grand scale as Tiger Shroff rises up to protect his people in a new world. With Tiger Shroff’s unbeatable energy and moves, the upbeat devotional song is guaranteed to leave an indelible mark in the minds of the audience.

Presenting ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’, a Pooja Entertainment production in association with Good Co. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The movie is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

