“There was all green screen around me and my co-actors were seat belt,” says Vijay Varma on the Challenges Filming ‘IC 814’

Vijay Varma is taking on one of the most challenging roles of his career in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, a film that delves into the harrowing 1999 hijacking incident. Known for his ability to immerse himself deeply into his characters, Vijay faced an unprecedented challenge while shooting this film—he had to perform in isolation, with nothing but green screens and minimal physical cues to guide him.

In a recent statement, Vijay shared the intensity of this experience, quoting, “I was locked in one six feet bysix feet space and there was all green screen around me and my co actors were seat belt, my landing gear, my tools, and my co pilot and my flight assistant, flight engineer, and I would barely get to see Anubhav Sir because he would find me to just show up in front of me and tell me to do what I’m supposed to do, and then disappear and I m all alone.”

He further elaborated on the disorienting nature of the shoot, explaining how he had to constantly rely on his imagination to stay in character, “And then I’m all about looking at the Green screen and asking abhi mein Kaha hoon Amritsar mein hoon ya Lahore mein hoon..they would say abhi tum khatmandu mein ho, Delhi Mein hoon, Kandahar pohoch gaye ho .I have no idea what date it is,time it is.It was bit of experience for me, I have to use every bit of imagination of mine, to put myself on a flight at 30 thousand feet and Imagine what it would be like”

The official trailer for ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ was released recently and quickly generated significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts. The film’s impressive cast, including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur, has been a focal point, with Vijay’s role emerging as a key highlight and drawing considerable attention. As anticipation builds, viewers now look forward to the film’s release on Netflix on August 29.