Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films unveils the Brand New Poster of ‘12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey

Author: IWMBuzz
09 Oct,2023 17:47:58
Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s 12th Fail is gaining momentum with each passing day. Now that the makers have launched the much-awaited trailer, which opened to a fantastic response from every corner, the excitement for the film is soaring high.

Today, a new poster of the film starring leading actor Vikrant Massey was dropped. Sharing the poster Vikrant Massey wrote “ With the unwavering spirit of
‘Haar Nahi Manunga,’ every zero is an opportunity to #Restart”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to social media and shared the behind-the-scenes video by captioning,
” Get an exclusive sneak peek into the real faces, real locations, and real stories that shaped this extraordinary journey of 12th Fail!

Zero Se Kar #Restart

Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October – inspired by a million true stories.”

12th Fail is a powerful true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to #Restart. It’s a momentous project from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, celebrating 45 years in the pursuit of excellence in cinema.

12th Fail’ has emerged as a film to watch out for, with its intriguing premise and the remarkable response to its trailer. As the movie’s release date draws nearer, it continues to generate significant buzz, promising to be a must-watch cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting venture!

12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

