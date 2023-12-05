Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail” Continues to Shine Amidst Heavy Competition

In the midst of mega releases like “Sam Bahadur” and “Animal,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial venture, “12th Fail,” has defied the odds and maintained its luminosity at the box office.

Despite facing tough competition, the movie “12th Fail” has managed to earn an impressive revenue of approximately 1 crore net, showcasing the film’s resilience and appeal to audiences. The mid-sized budget film has not only overcome the challenges posed by bigger productions but has now entered its 6th week in theaters, which is a testament to its staying power and growing fan base. The total net collection of the movie stands at 51.68 cr, which is a remarkable achievement.

Chopra’s movie “12th Fail” has not only stood out among its peers but has also won the hearts of moviegoers. The film’s quality and the director’s prowess are evident in its ability to captivate audiences and maintain momentum despite heavy competition.

The success of “12th Fail” in the film industry is a testament to the power of good storytelling and authentic filmmaking. It proves that a movie’s impact is not solely determined by its budget or the competition it faces, but rather by the quality of its content.

The success of the movie “12th Fail” has restored the faith of audiences in exceptional content. The movie, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. However, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.