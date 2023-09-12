Vijay Varma reveals learning Martial Arts for Jaane Jaan; Read ON

Vijay Varma is known for his versatile acting skills and has always received rave reviews for his performances. He has left a lasting impact on the audience with every role he has played. Although he has mostly portrayed dark characters on screen, he has taken on a positive role of a cop in Jaane Jaan for the first time. This being a new role for him, Vijay has put in a lot of effort to perfect it, including learning martial arts.

As Vijay will be seen playing a cop’s character in Jaane Jaan, he had to undergo tough training to learn martial arts which has its own story. While reminiscing a moment with the director Sujoy Ghosh, Vijay shared his experience of learning martial arts for Jaane Jaan, Vijay said, “He referred to the poster of Bruce Lee on his office wall and said, ‘I want you to be that sharp.’ He wanted me to move like a practitioner of Martial Art. So I spent time learning the art form. Secondly, he told me that while police efficiency was a factor, my character’s superpower was his charm. So, then I found out how to be charming.”

Vijay Varma has been having an exceptional year lately. He has appeared in three critically acclaimed films and series, namely Darlings (2022), Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot. The actor has garnered a lot of attention this summer due to his impressive performances. He played a serial murderer in the critically acclaimed Dahaad, a menacing boyfriend in Lust Stories 2, and a naive cop in Kaalkoot.

The actor has a lot lined up on the work front, and fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects. He is set to appear in the highly-anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’, as well as ‘Jaane Jaan’ alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, and ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Sara Ali Khan.