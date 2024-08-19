Vijay Varma Takes Off in the IC814 Trailer, and Fans Are Losing It!

The IC814 trailer has just dropped, and fans are already in a frenzy! Vijay Varma’s portrayal of a pilot has sparked a wave of excitement across social media. His powerful dialogue delivery and charismatic presence in a uniform have viewers hooked, making it clear that this film is set to be a major hit.

One fan raved, “Wow…Vijay Varma is totally killing it with his dialogue 💗💗😍😍😍”

While another shared, “Vijay Varma as a pilot ….🙈 i din’t know I needed something like this in my life 🙈😘”

One commented “Finally !! Oh my lord !!!! Vijay in Uniform is so hot 🥵”

One said “Vijay Verma is silently ruling in Bollywood”

Another commented “Damn, Vijay Verma looks so identical to Capt Devi Sharan!!”

As the buzz continues to build, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film’s release. With comments like “Have to watch this now 😼😼for Vijay 👻” flooding in, it’s evident that Vijay Varma’s performance is already stealing the show.

Get ready—IC814 is about to take you on a thrilling ride, releasing on 29th August. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Patralekha, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljit Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Sushant Singh and Yashpal Sharma.