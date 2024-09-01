Vijay Varma Thanks Fans for Their Overwhelming Response to ‘IC 814’ says, “This kind of acceptance is unprecedented and I bow down to all the cinema lovers for giving us their best.”

Vijay Varma has been riding on a high horse for his performances in his projects such as Mirzapur, IC814, Darlings, Dahaad and Kalkoot amongst many others. The actor always delivers such versatile performances with every project that he is in.

Vijay Varma has been receiving an outpour of love and admiration for his powerful portrayal in his recently released streaming series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’. His performance, especially as the courageous pilot caught in the midst of the harrowing hijacking, has been a standout, earning praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response, Vijay took to social media to share his appreciation, jotting down the caption,

Thank you for all the love and appreciation for our show #IC814 The Kandahar Hijack. This kind of acceptance is unprecedented and I bow down to all the cinema lovers for giving us their best. Cinema Zindabad ✊🏻 Sharing some BTS 🛫♥️

Alongside his heartfelt message, Vijay shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, offering fans a glimpse of him donning the pilot uniform that has become symbolic of his powerful role in the series.

On the work front, after delivering a remarkable in IC814, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Matka King, Ul Jalool Ishq and Suriya 43