When Hauli Hauli from Khel Khel Mein Meets Heyy Baby ft Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan, Fans Get a Memorable Treat

When the song “Hauli Hauli” from Khel Khel Mein dropped online, fans were immediately nostalgic about the Heyy Baby reference it carried. Yes, Heyy Baby’s hook step has been re-created by Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan in “Hauli Hauli.” Ever since then, fans eagerly wished for the Heyy Baby boys to share the screen again. It looks like Akshay and Fardeen took this wish to heart, delivering a memorable crossover.

The Heyy Baby trio—Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh—came together for a reel where they danced to both the Heyy Baby song and “Hauli Hauli,” creating the best collaboration on the internet today. Sharing this reel on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli! We had a blast doing this, Khel Khel Mein; now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us, and we’ll reshare the best ones.” Fans reacted enthusiastically, calling it the best Friendship Day treat and urging the trio to make a new movie together. “Hauli Hauli” from Khel Khel Mein has gone viral for all the right reasons. Besides Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan, Khel Khel Mein stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles, with Chitrangda Singh making a cameo in this Mudassar Aziz directorial.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films present Khel Khel Mein. A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

The film releases nationwide on 15th August 2024.

View Instagram Post 1: When Hauli Hauli from Khel Khel Mein Meets Heyy Baby ft Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan, Fans Get a Memorable Treat