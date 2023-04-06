With more than 43 million views across social media and video streaming platforms, within two days of its release, Yentamma and Salman Khan have taken the nation by storm. As satisfying as the song itself was, the team behind Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have gone an extra step out of their way to entertain the zealous fans and audiences and have released the behind-the-scenes video of Yentamma. Yentamma as a piece of music is as infectious as it can get, and that’s what the cast featuring in the BTS video confirms. There is an undeniable energy to Yentamma which can be seen in the BTS too. The stars depicted in the BTS are full of that energy, and that’s what they have brought into their respective performances in the song.

The BTS video shows what it was like having Salman Khan and Venkatesh on the sets as they have fun and perhaps make some inside jokes, too. Khan can be seen teaching Raghav Juyal how to wear and dance in the lungi, and Payal Dev confirms that the song’s energy is inescapable. The BTS clip gives us, outsiders, a glimpse into what went into the making of this phenomenon.

And, to top it off, towards the end of the BTS video, Ram Charan has an adorable and adoring fanboy moment for Salman Khan.

Yentamma is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and are choreographed by Jani Master.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.