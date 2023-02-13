Gehraiyaan, the movie starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, turned one year old today. The actress shared old photos of herself with Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and other cast members. Gehraiyaan received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both fans and critics when it was first set to release. However, the internet’s favourite was Tia, played by Ananya Panday.

And now that a year has passed, Ananya Panday aka Tia decided to share an unseen throwback picture on her social media, celebrating the milestone with her fans. In the picture we can see the entire cast along with director Shakun Batra. All looked happy and smiling together in the one gem of a picture.

Sharing the picture, Ananya Panday wrote, “special people, special movie 🤍 #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone SO much 🌊 forever grateful for this @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ayeshadevitre @dharmamovies @naseeruddin49 @rkrkay @primevideoin @dharmamovies @Viacom18Studios @Jouska.films @sonymusicindia @kaushal_dp and the whole team”

Here take a look-

Karan Johar also took it to his Instagram story to celebrate the moment, “One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre half way through, was discussed and debated… But most certainly not ignored!”

Talking about the role earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Ananya Panday asserted, “From the time we started doing workshops and intimacy training sessions, we became like one family. I learned so much from my co-stars, from Shakun Batra (director) and everyone involved in the making. With this movie, I have fallen in love with the process of acting, and I have discovered the tipping point or the beginning of my process as an actor going forward. I don’t ever want to say that I have completely cracked it, but this is how I want to do things. I shot this when I was about 21”. As quoted by News18.