Tara Sutaria’s natural beauty and ultra-glam style quotient are two things we can’t get enough of! Tara has gone a long way, from acting in Disney programs to Bollywood films, and she is popular among young people. Aside from her relevant acting and flawless singing abilities, she is also well-known for her design sense and clothing selection.

Tara has been seen wearing beautiful white lehengas to numerous functions. White has been a popular color for bridesmaids and the wedding season. As a bridesmaid, you want to make a bold fashion statement without removing the bride’s spotlight. As a result, white is the perfect color for this. Here are all the times Tara looked stunning in white lehengas.

Tara Sutaria’s White Lehenga Collection

Tara Sutaria embraced the all-white trend when she was photographed wearing a white lehenga created by Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble included a strappy ruched top, a full ruffled skirt, and a matching dupatta. The uneven hemline and pleated panel that offered an intriguing touch to the otherwise basic clothing made the lehenga distinct. Tara opted for shoulder-grazing chandbalis to lend drama to her all-white ensemble. She finished the ensemble with white block heels with ice-blue straps.

Tara appeared to be an angel in white as she posed in a simple white lehenga by Silai. The dress was a basic white sheer lehenga with a silk border at the hemline and a shimmering off-white border at the waist. The lehenga was combined with a shimmery strappy blouse that complemented the border at the waist. She accessorized with a transparent white drape, chandbalis, a ring, and a white clutch.

The actress chose another wintry piece. Manish Malhotra’s eye-catching white and soft gold lehenga included a sleeveless shirt with a plunging neckline, a dupatta, and a billowing skirt. The organza lehenga was embellished with embroidered work using shimmering cut dana and small pearls. The blouse was embellished with cut dana embroidery, and the dupatta was adorned with flower designs. She accessorized the look with a choker, matching earrings, and a beautiful ring adorned with pearls, jade-colored jewels, and uncut diamonds.

Tara Sutaria walked the runway in a white voluminous lace lehenga from Shehla Khan’s bridal collection, looking like the ideal contemporary bride. The lehenga blended contemporary and traditional, with a strapless blouse and a huge tulle skirt. Tara accessorized her all-white ensemble with a veil. The simplicity of the lehenga complemented Tara’s innate beauty. She completed her look with diamond earrings and a striking bracelet.

Which white lehenga set worn by Tara Sutaria did you like the most?