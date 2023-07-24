ADVERTISEMENT
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life

The popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures brightening up the Monday laze. The diva looked stunning in her casual ensemble. Check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 19:00:03
It seems like Monday blues don’t stand a chance when it comes to the effervescent Priya Bapat! The beloved Marathi actress gave her fans a delightful treat as she shared a candid glimpse into her life on a lazy Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya set the internet abuzz with a series of pictures that instantly brightened up everyone’s day.

Priya Bapat’s stunning style in casuals

In the snapshots, the diva effortlessly rocked a casual yet chic ensemble. She donned a sleeveless black top that perfectly accentuated her radiant charm. But that’s not all – Priya’s fashion game was on point as she paired it with abstract printed beige pleated pants, adding a touch of elegance to her look. Oh, did we mention her killer sense of style yet?

The actress didn’t need any extravagant makeup to steal hearts; she chose to go au naturel with her flawless skin and a confident smile that could light up the entire room. With her straight, sleek hair flowing gracefully, Priya proved that true beauty shines brightest when it embraces simplicity.

As fans and followers showered the actress with compliments and hearts, it’s evident that Priya Bapat knows how to make even a mundane Monday feel like a vibrant adventure. Her candid moments showcased the real-life charm and authenticity that endears her to millions. So, here’s to Priya and her candid-Monday that infused joy and positivity into everyone’s lives!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

