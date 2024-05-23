A Fan Comment On Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post Left The Actress Feeling Tense

Shraddha Kapoor is the one and only actress who gives her fans enough time to interact. Not only that, but she is also a member of the meme community, making users laugh with her funny comments and savage replies. Her fans recognize Sunday as Shraddha day as the actress drops a new post treating her fans. However, this time, the actress shared a new post mid-week, which turned out to be an absolute treat for fans. The actress revealed her seven-course meal with her fans, which once again started a debate on the internet.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post

The actress posted some breathtaking pictures on her latest Instagram post. In the images, the Stree 2 actress looks gorgeous in baby pink with blue denim, styled with beauty neck pieces and golden hoop earrings. Her open hairstyle, complemented by a cool pair of glasses, rocked her simple yet charming appearance, making fans’ hearts flutter. Throughout the photos, she looked mesmerizing, posing candidly with the flowers and flaunting her swag. Besides that, she also shared pictures of the 7-course meal she enjoyed.

Fan Comment On Shraddha Kapoor’s Post

Reacting to her new Instagram post, a fan in the comments wrote, “Not to hate but you should really careful with what you post, I’m pretty sure it’s against the community guidelines to look that hot!”

After reading this comment, Shraddha was initially tensed. In reply, she expressed her feelings, writing, “@backupjaya7 community guidelines tak padh ke tension de diya yaar.”