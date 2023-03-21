Kriti Sanon leaves a sensational video on her Instagram keeping her fans astounded with her fierce bold look in black. The diva gave us nothing but goals as she shared the video on her Instagram handle, and we are in utmost love. The video is from the behind the scenes of her ‘cocktail night’ as she mentions in the caption.

In the video, we can see Kriti Sanon from the very base to getting glammed up for the event night. The video starts off with Kriti Sanon getting decked up by her own team. From getting her hair done into a sleek mid parted hairbun, to getting a stunning bold cat eye smokey look. The actress then slipped into her stylish v plunging neck black sequinned adorn. The neckline got tailed down to her torso.

The actress pulled the look off with nothing but glam and glitz. She completed the look with a sleek diamond neckpiece as she embraced the event like a goddess. Sharing the video, she wrote, “At @shantanunikhil ‘s Cocktail night!! 💃🏻♥️ Huge congratulations on the beautiful new store!! P.S. Loved my outfit!”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Bhediya and Shehzada. However, while Bhediya did quite well at the box office, that also starred Varun Dhawan, Shehzada tanked at the box office. The movie also starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Apart from that, Kriti Sanon is currently busy with her upcoming movie Adipurush that also stars Prabhas as the male lead.