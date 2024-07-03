Actress Pooja Hegde comparing her with freshly steamed momo!

Pooja Hegde started her professional journey as a Model. She clinched the title of second runner-up at ,‘I Am She–Miss Universe’ 2010 India pageant. Her debut in the cinematic world transpired through the Kannada film “Mugamoodi” (2012), followed by her appearance in the Telugu movie “Oka Laila Kosam” (2014). However, her breakthrough moment surfaced with the Telugu blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” (2020), a feat that earned her the prestigious SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu.

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Ashutosh Gowariker’s wife Sunita recommended her name for the film Mohenjo Daro after watching her in an advertisement. Because of her commitment to Mohenjo Daro, she had to reject Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie. The actress can fluently speak in Tulu, English, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The actress got recognition in Bollywood after ‘ Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ,opposite Salman Khan.

Pooja loves to travel. Anywhere she goes, she updates everything for her fans on her social media handles. This time she is travelling to Andaman & NIcobar Islands. She posted her after-bath photo straight from the beautiful island of India. In the picture she’s wearing a bathrobe and her wet hair is covered with a white towel. The glow and the smile in Pooja’s face clearly indicates that the actress is enjoying her vacation. In that fun mood, Pooja captioned the picture, “One Freshly Steamed Momo”. Actress’s skin looks super picture perfect. Fans are commenting under the photo calling Pooja, natural beauty. The actress promotes a healthy lifestyle. She eats clean, does yoga and gym, loves to stay close to nature. That’s all the secret of her beauty!

Pooja Hegde will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film ‘Sanki’ opposite Ahan Shetty. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2025.