Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan recently attended an event initiated by Ajay’s NY Foundations wherein she inaugurated digital libraries, distributed books and reportedly interacted with more than 200 students in rural Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

As per reports in the media, Nysa also tried to inspire the students with her words as she gave a speech in Hindi. A video of her speech has surfaced on Twitter, where some are pointing out that Nysa was struggling as she spoke in Hindi.

Nysa was seen in a yellow salwar suit. She opted for a simple look with minimal makeup and a small bindi. She told the students at the event, “Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Meri maa ko bhi padhna bohot pasand tha. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Toh aap ko dekh ke… aap ko… Aap ko padhete huye dekh ke jo mujhe itna pasand hai, mujhe aur bhi khushi hai. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo.” Check here!

The little speech of nysa devgan about importance of Education pic.twitter.com/MBvX06EZh3 — kamal shekhar (@kamalshekhar3) February 20, 2023

As soon as the video went viral, Netizens started trolling her, a user commented, “This is too funny and embarrassing. Why are Kajol and Ajay trolling their kid by putting her through this? She seems unprepared. Is this their version of facing setbacks in real world? Is this meant to help in her prep? She could have answered in English.” Another person commented, “Doesn’t she know Hindi? Bhai aise bol rahi jaise Katrina Kaif starting mein bhi nahi bolti thi.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.