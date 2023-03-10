Alia Bhatt is a well-known and talented Bollywood actor and performer. The actress has worked very hard in the entertainment business for quite some time, and she deserves it all for the love and support she has received from fans around the country.

Alia Bhatt is known for her sophisticated sense of style. She generally dresses for both professional and informal occasions. Her dress selections reflect her positive and joyful nature and are always trendy. She is also noted for her many acting techniques and immaculate sense of style. Alia Bhatt always looks stylish in whatever she wears because of her youthful, current, and sophisticated sense of style.

She is also recognized for her love of bright colors, eye-catching patterns, and unusual shapes. Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have influenced many young women in India and worldwide, and she is regarded as a trendsetter and style icon in the Indian film industry. Alia Bhatt appeared in bodycon gowns, have a look below –

Alia Bhatt was dressed in a dark pink suit with fringed sleeves. She made a bun out of her hair. She applied heavy makeup, including light pink glossy lipstick, light pink blush with shimmery cheekbones, and bold eyelashes. Her eye makeup also included yellow shimmery eyeshadow. She wears a couple of rings and silver and diamond earrings. She appears on the side of the photo and offers the camera a fixated gaze. In the following, she appeared wearing a white strapless gown with a light pink shimmering train. She wore a bun for her hairstyle. She applied dark smokey eyes, light brown blush with sparkly cheekbones, and light brown glossy lipstick to her heavy makeup. She accessorizes with a silver necklace with sparkling diamonds. In the final image, she wore a cape with dramatic sleeves and a cream-colored sequined plunging neckline. She gave her wavy hair with a side part. She applied matte dark brown lipstick to her natural makeup. Alia Bhatt captioned her Instagram post, “Elle Belle .”

What do you think about Alia Bhatt's bodycon gown appearances?