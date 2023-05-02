Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala gown recollects on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look

Alia Bhatt is making headlines with her debut appearance at Met Gala this year. Her fashion grandeur earned immense love from the netizens, as she appeared a spectacular pearl beaded tulle trailed gown at the event. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Bhatt added insights into the gown avatar and how it’s been inspired by the iconic Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. Read below:

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from her Met Gala look

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures straight from the Met Gala red carpet. We can see the Gangubai actress all gorgeous in her pearl-beaded tulle white gown. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted ponytail. For makeup, she picked winged minimal eyes, rosy cheeks and subtle pink-hued lips.

For accessories, the actress decked it up with her a pair of gorgeous diamond ear studs and a stylish hand bracelet. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

She added, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.”

The Met Gala, also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, is one of the most honouring fashion events in the world. It’s an annual fundraising gala that takes place in New York City and serves as the opening celebration for the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.