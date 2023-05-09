ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag

The gorgeous Diva of Bollywood business online for some or the other reason. In the viral video, the diva appeared in a monotone pink avatar with a unique balti in her hand

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 13:00:37
Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag

Ananya Panday is one of the heartthrobs of the tinsel town. She started her journey as Student Of The Year 2 and is now one of the divas of the city. Her mesmerizing charm on the red carpet of events has awed the audience. She has always levelled up her fashion wherever she goes. And yet again, in the latest video, she looked stunning with her new avatar in pink. Let’s check out below.

Ananya Panday’s Monotone Pink Avatar

Ananya Panday, in the viral video, is seen wearing a hot pink jacket mini dress. She styled her look with pink skinny stockings and matching pink block heels. Her simple high bun, rosy makeup, and gold hoop earrings rounded her appearance. However, what caught attention was the tiny little handbag in Ananya Panday’s hand. The actress had a gold balti as her handbag.

Users couldn’t resist commenting. A user wrote, “She will carry left over dal or vegetable in it at the last….. Kyunki leftover dal to isme aahi jayega…… 😜😜😜.” “Woh Sab toh theek hai Lekin usme rakha kya hoga ?? 😂,” commented the other. The third said, “Daal tadke ki balti 😂😂😂.. jaate samay bhar ke leke jana😂.” The fourth said, “Lotta party krne jaa rahi hai…😂😂😂.” The fifth said, “Paps are the new entertainers 🤣🔥.”

 

Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag 805329 Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag 805330 Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag 805331 Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag 805332

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

