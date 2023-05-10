Ananya Panday Is In Love, Find Out Who?

The gorgeous Ananya Panday is a regular newsmaker. In her latest Instagram pictures, the diva looks lovely. But who is she in love with, as per her caption? Find out

Ananya Panday is a regular beauty in the town. She has won million of hearts with her style and gorgeousness. In addition, she is one of the most eligible bachelors in the city. And the rumours of her relationships float now and then. But wait, Ananya Panday herself revealed her love in the latest Instagram post. Read more to find out who the lucky person is.

Ananya Panday’s Love

Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. In the below images, she donned a beige colour long maxi dress with black side buttons. She styled it with bold eyeliner, sleek hairstyle and makeup. In addition, she took a contrasting pink bag in her hand, adding a spunky look to her appearance. The black eyes looked like a deep ocean where one could sink in. The striking pictures are irresistibly attractive.

You might be wondering, but where is the person Ananya Panday is in love with? Well, as the actress mentioned in her caption, she is in love with the classy pink Dior bag in her hand that gives her a stunning look. “In love with this bag,” she captioned the post.

Social Media

Ananya owns a massive fandom on her Instagram account. Her followers love watching her in new avatars. The regular posts keep her fans engaged and thrilled.

What is your opinion about Ananya Panday's love?