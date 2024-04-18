Ananya Pandey & Nushrratt Bharuccha Show off Comfy Airport Outfits for Summer

Summer is the season of hotness. Fashion can never go out of style, but in hot weather, one can’t bear heavy outfits. Summer fashion is all about comfort and simplicity to make you feel light and breezy. If you are confused about how to style your airport swag in comfortable outfits, take inspiration from Ananya Panday and Nushrrat Bharuccha. Take a look below.

Ananya Panday’s Airport Swag

The charming beauty of Bollywood, Ananya never misses a chance to impress, whether in ethnic or western. But today, her simplicity at the airport caught our attention, inspiring us for summer fashion. To cope with the heat, Ananya wore a round-neck sleeveless top paired with black loose pants, combining comfort and style. Minimal golden accessories, a bun hairstyle, and comfy flip-flops complement her appearance. The actress arrived in style in her Range Rover car.

Nusrratt Bharuccha’s Airport Swag

Meanwhile, Nushrratt showcased her cool and effortless style in a monotone co-ord set. She chose a creamy, comfortable shirt and bottoms, adding a touch of flair with her open hairstyle, black glasses, and minimal makeup. Her statement handbag and comfortable footwear completed her look, as she arrived in style, inspiring others to look stunning even in simple outfits.

Now that you’ve seen both Ananya and Nushrratt’s airport swag, we’re curious to know which look you liked the most and would like to try. Share your thoughts in the comments below and let’s keep the fashion conversation going!