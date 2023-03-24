Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures in her ravishing glam look on a Friday. The actress has time and again been the muse with her fashion apparel, and here again, the diva managed to serve us some mandatory goals with her new ‘lewk’ in lilac and we are crushing on it already.

In the photodump series, we can spot the actress wearing a beautiful high-thigh slit lilac gown. The off-shoulder piece looked stunning with a body-skimming armour. The actress completed the look with her wavy short hairdo. For makeup, the actress completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes with winged eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of chic diamond earrings. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Lewk” along with a purple heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Soon after the actress shared the photo series on her Instagram, looking charming in every angle and mood, the actress got her fans wowed. Well not just her fans, but her dear husband Virat Kohli too, who couldn’t help but drop a heart emoji in the comments. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the couple happens to be one of the most loved and adored couples from the tinsel town. Time and again they have proven to be perfect for each other, and this sweet gesture is another toast to their love.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently busy with the postproduction of her film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress announced a wrap for the shooting last year December. Apart from that, Anushka Sen recently made an initiative of a non-profit organisation, SEVVA. She wrote on her Instagram, “So, with our heads bowed in gratitude we are offering SeVVA – our joint non-profit which stands for Se (of Self), V (of Virat), V (of Vamika) A (of Anushka). As Seva is always from self of self.”