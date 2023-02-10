Anushka Sharma is among the most well-known and gorgeous actors and entertainers in the Hindi film industry. The actress has been winning hearts with her presence for a long time, and considering the amount of love and admiration she’s received from the beginning of her career; we can certainly declare that she honestly deserves every bit of it and for real. Anushka’s social media postings and content have increased substantially over the years, and it’s no wonder we adore everything she does.

Anushka Sharma is the industry’s true fashion style icon, especially regarding her acting and performance ability. She has an excellent sense of style and fashion. When choosing her clothes, she considers her many senses of style and chooses the best one.

When picking an outfit, the actress always goes all out, whether casual or sophisticated. We might also look at Anushka Sharma’s previous red-carpet outings. She is the most fashionable actress in the industry. Anushka’s stunning and glittering images on social media make everyone drool, and we adore them. Recently on her Instagram story, she shared a selfie picture of herself in a white top and denim jacket, have a look.

Anushka Sharma’s Selfie Appearance

Anushka Sharma donned a white shirt with a light denim jacket. She applied light brown lipstick on her nude makeup. She accessorizes with a gold neck chain and white framed and black colored sunglasses. Anushka styled her hair in a middle-parted bun. She took a selfie with a side angle in the car in the photo. Anushka Sharma captioned her post, “Hey!”

About Chakda Xpress Movie

Chakda Xpress is a documentary on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a women’s cricket fast bowler regarded as one of the most significant in the world. The film depicts how difficult it was for this Indian bowler to achieve her objective and how hard she had to work. Chakda Xpress is a popular Indian sports drama film based on the life of Indian female athlete Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma is the protagonist of the film Chakda Xpress. Jhulan Goswami has worked hard to become a fast bowler and represent India on the Indian team.

