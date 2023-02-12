Tom Cruise is a well-known producer as well as an actor from the United States. He is regarded as one of the highest-earning actors of all time and is well-known for his parts in a number of big-budget movies, including “Top Gun,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Jerry Maguire,” and so many others. Cruise has had both nominations and wins for a number of honors, including three Golden Globe Awards. He is considered as one of the world’s biggest cinema stars.

Top Gun

Tony Scott, Don Simpson, and Jerry Bruckheimer worked together to create the 1986 American action drama movie Top Gun. Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, an up-and-coming fighter pilot in the US Navy, is portrayed in the movie by Tom Cruise. In addition to others, the movie also stars Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, and Kelly McGillis. One of the movies that came to symbolize the 1980s and a commercial triumph, “Top Gun” is highly appreciated. Its legendary soundtrack, which includes the smash single “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin, has emerged as one of the key musical soundscapes of the time.

A Few Good Men

Another film is “A Few Good Men,” an American judicial drama from 1992 that was written and directed by Rob Reiner. Tom Cruise plays Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee in the movie, a military attorney tasked with defending three US Marines accused of murder. Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Pollak, and Kevin Bacon are among the other actors who appear in the movie. “A Few Good Men” earned more than $243 million worldwide and received favorable reviews from reviewers. Nicholson’s iconic portrayal of the vicious and crafty Colonel Nathan Jessep is one of the movie’s most memorable performances, along with its powerful and intense courtroom scenes. “You can’t handle the truth!” is a well-known line from the movie.

Jerry Maguire

This genuinely touching tale of an obsessive sports agent who experiences a moral crisis and decides to gamble on himself features one of Cruise’s most grounded, human performances.

Mission Impossible

A group of action spy movies serves as the foundation of the “Mission: Impossible” media franchise. The series had its 1966 television series debut thanks to the invention of Bruce Geller. The first installment of the movie franchise, “Mission: Impossible,” was released in 1996 and stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a highly trained agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Since then, many sequels to the series have been released, including “Mission: Impossible II” in 2000, “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006, and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”(2012), “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2015), and after that the last part was “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” in (2018). The movies are renowned for their intricate and frequently life-or-death action set pieces, quick-witted narratives, and Cruise’s tough and physically taxing performances. With a global box office take of more than $2 billion, the franchise has been a huge hit.

The Last Samurai

The Last Samurai showcases one of Cruise’s more emotionally raw and haunting performances as he maneuvers empathy, sorrow, and wrath in both the quiet moments and the spectacle, despite the often-mocked title and fundamental “white savior” idea.

