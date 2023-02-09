Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are handsome hunks of the Bollywood industry. They have garnered a lot of positive reviews for their performance in their respective movies. These actors have impressed us with their fashion too.

These actors’ fashion usually affects the sartorial choices of the masses. Whether it is shows or events, Ayushmann and Arjun always put their fashion foot forward. The actors are big foodies and are often seen relishing Pizza. Today, on World Pizza Day, Ayushmann and Arjun shared their special love for Pizza.

The United States celebrates National Pizza Day on February 9. Just mentioning pizza can now make anyone drool and hence these hunks are drooling over Pizza. Ayushmann posted a video with the caption: “All the pizza lovers on a diet, please stand up 🙋‍♂️😉 #WorldPizzaDay” On the other hand, Arjun wrote: “Slice to meet you! 🍕 #WorldPizzaDay” Check below!