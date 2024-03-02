Crew ‘Naina’ Song: Kriti Sanon Looks Incredible In White Jacket Set, As She Announced New Song Teaser Date

This March, the much-awaited film Crew is scheduled to open in theaters. The creators will release the first song from the movie before its release. The song, Naina, will be made available on March 4. Kriti recently shared a glimpse of herself from the song on her Instagram profile. In the video, the actress revealed her curves and looked sultry as she announced. The update was posted on the movie’s social media accounts. And the internet is abuzz with news. You can just read the article below to find out the release date.

Kriti Sanon’s New Song Release Date

Leading characters in the crew are played by Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Naina,” the film’s next song, has been revealed by the producers. Kriti looks incredibly gorgeous in the preview for the upcoming song, which offers a glimpse of her character. Kriti Sanon radiates charm in a white tube top floor-length coat and a matching short asymmetrical skirt. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied nude shade makeup with brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings, rings, and black boots.

