Disha Patani, the popular actress, marked her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni and succeeded in stealing the thunder with her acting talent in the film. From her looks that make a statement to her acting skills on-screen, there is nothing that audiences are not loving about Disha.

Disha is also one of the most fashionable divas. From rocking a casual look to a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Disha’s style game is always up to the mark. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Regarding western ensembles, Disha knows how to step out in style and give her fans and followers major fashion goals.

Recently, the actress walked the red carpet of an event showcasing her breathtaking look. The actress wore a thigh-high silver dress with a deep cut-out in front for the event. Disha completed the look with a messy open hairstyle, shimmery eyes, and nude lips. Check her photos below!