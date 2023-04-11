Black Widow Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. The beautiful actress is an inspiration for many. Her impactful roles have always been in talks. Being one of the highest-paid actresses makes it obvious she is pretty rich. She is among the most awaited celebs on the red carpet. Scarlett Johansson constantly has mesmerized fans with her appearance, which might make you wonder what’s the secret behind her flawless skin.

Scarlett Johansson’s Secret DIY

You will be shocked to know that the actress spends so less on her skincare that a one-time meal at a restaurant will be more expensive than that. And we bet you will love it too. Talking about her skincare routine, well, it’s easy. Scarlett Johansson does this inexpensive thing for her skin.

The MCU star Scarlett Johansson applies apple cider vinegar on her face, which keeps her low intact. In an interview with Elle in 2013, Scarlett revealed, “I researched natural skincare and found that apple cider vinegar is effective. Using it as a toner can be harsh, but if you have breakouts, it can be healing.” Impressive! Isn’t it?

Scarlett Johansson’s Social Media

Scarlett Johansson, one of the most bankable actresses, has a massive fan following but no social media account. However, several fan pages share updates about the actress.

Scarlett Johansson’s Work Front

The award-winning actress has been part of many films like Broadway, Iron Man 2, Under the Skin, and Lucy. In addition, her work of art has won many accolades like the British Academy Film Award, Tony Award, etc.

