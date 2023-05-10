ADVERTISEMENT
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Use To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are sisters. The duo shares a great bond with each other. The diva revealed who used to wear those clothes in their absence. Find out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 May,2023 00:05:04
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Use To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a great bond with each other. Janhvi debuted with Dhadak, and Khushi started her journey with Archies. The sisters share a great bond with each other. Usually, the younger sister takes things from the elder one, but between Janhvi and Khushi, the matter is different. Both the sisters enjoys each others company. Read more to find out.

Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor’s Clothes

Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the Kapil Sharma Show with her father, Boney Kapoor. When Kapil Sharma asked her, “Kabhi aisa hua hai ki Khushi apki dress pehen k nikal gayi ho aur app aise arey Bhai ye to meri” Boney Kapoor instantly replied, “Ulta hai, ye Khushi ki dress pehen k nikalti hai.” Agreeing with her Dad’s comment Janhvi Kapoor said, “Haa hamesha bina puche aur fir bahot jhagde hote the abhi itna nahi jhagadte mere sath.”

Kapil agreed to Janhvi’s reply and said, “Bade hoke bache samajhdar ho jate hai.” Adding to that Janhvi Kapoor said, “Samajhdar ho jate hai aur aajkal na free me hum dono ko baht jyada milte hai toh fir bas.”

Janhvi Kapoor has always been open with her answers. Whether she is on Coffee Couch or Kapil Sharma’s show, her direct and honest answers have made her a favorite among the audience.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

