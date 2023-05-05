ADVERTISEMENT
Do You Know? Shruti Haasan Is A Pro In Piano

Shruti Haasan is a popular actress and singer. She has amazed her fans with her different talents; here, check out one more talent of playing the piano

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 May,2023 18:25:25
The beautiful south superstar Shruti Haasan is a versatile diva. She has many talents. She can act, dance, and sing. Apart from that, the actress also knows how to play some musical instruments. Playing guitar is a simple thing for singers. However, she also knows how to play the piano. Let’s check out her pro play.

Shruti Haasan Playing Piano

Shruti Haasan reshared a video of herself shared by Jay Unnithan on his Instagram story and, in the caption, wrote, “@shrutzhaasan making it look like a piece of cake.” In the video, the actress played the piano very smoothly, and the amazing music seemed attractive.

Shruti Haasan is a singer who does concerts in different cities across the world. She mostly sings English songs, and her voice is quite impactful.

Shruti Haasan Movies

Shruti Haasan started her Bollywood journey with the film Luck, which performed well at the box office. After that, she was featured in films like Laabam, Yaara, Tevar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, and many others. Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. She loves to share every detail with her fans on her account. Apart from singing and acting, her amazing quirky fashion keeps her in the headlines. She mostly loves the black shade, and her profile feeds in a buffet of the same.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

