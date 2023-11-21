Fans call Shraddha Kapoor’s happy selfie a ‘recovery’ from the World Cup Final

As the country was left saddened that our ‘Men in Blue’ didn’t win the Cricket World Cup finals, there seemed to one social media peak that brought in some cheer!

Shraddha Kapoor, who is the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with 84.5 million followers, recently shared a selfie on her handle. In the picture, she is seen without any makeup and sporting her loose hair with a beautiful smile on her face. The caption accompanying the post read, “One pic is all it takes”.

As soon as Shraddha Kapoor posted a selfie, her fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and words of admiration. It’s not surprising that she is one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment industry, considering her massive popularity on digital platforms.

What made the social media banter even more interesting was how netizens referred to Shraddha’s selfie as a recovery from the World Cup Finals. While one referring to the World Cup 2023 match said , “Kal ke dukh se recovery me help ho gayi,” another fan wrote, “Kal India match hargai, dil tootgaya, aapko dekhke wapas judgaya.” Echoing that sentiment another commented, “Your smile heals me from yesterday’s loss”.

Going by the social media comments, Shraddha Kapoor clearly knows how to keep our collective spirits up!

On the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for one of the most awaited projects and successful franchise ‘Stree 2’!