Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna are well-known actresses renowned for their styles in the Indian film business. Both have distinct fashion senses and carry their attire with grace and confidence. They frequently experiment with various styles and colors and easily pull them off. They adore designer sarees and frequently sport them at public gatherings. They are dressed in sarees created by some of the best fashion designers and always look chic and classy. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna are fashion icons in their own sense, and they have impeccable taste in clothing.

Structured sarees are distinguished by being chic, polished, and elegant. Many famous people embrace this look while channeling their inner girl boss. There’s no denying that celebrities’ choices in sarees frequently make a lasting impact. As flared pants are the hottest style this season, it is safe to say that they will be the biggest trend of 2023. Recently they both appeared in a white organza saree, have a look below –

In a delicate white organza saree from Devnaagri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked absolutely stunning when she made her return to the scene following months of treatment for her upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. Nothing special was included in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s saree, but how she wore it struck the right fashion notes. She wore a white saree with a simple, sleeveless top and tone-on-tone flower embroidery delicately framed the edges. The deep-neck blouse gorgeously modernizes her traditional clothing. Her silver ear cuff, the only piece of jewelry needed to finish her ensemble, adds a stylish contemporary accent.

The actor wore a light white organza saree with delicate floral borders. Rashmika looked gorgeous in her natural makeup, with nude lip color and little kohl in her eyes. She smiled naturally in her photographs while sporting long, thin bangles. With Pushpa’s popularity, the actor is now prepared for her new film, and we hope it will be just as successful as her previous one. Rashmika Mandanna is really passionate about sarees, and her Instagram photos are the ones that demonstrate this. The Kodava saree she recently selected had embroidered borders, a white hue, and a sleeveless blouse. To balance the weight of the saree, the actor chose long earrings, leaving her neck naked. With a genuine smile, Rashmika carried the saree with ease.

Which south actress’ white organza saree do you like the most? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest updates.