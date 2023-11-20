From Arjun Kapoor to Abhimanyu Dasani and Abhishek Banerjee check out all the celebrity wishes for Tara Sutaria on her birthday yesterday

Tara Sutaria is one of the prettiest actress even coming from the outside the actress didn’t take too long to establish her name amongst the top people of the industry.

Recently her film Apurva left everybody’s minds blown from media critics to industry seniors. She won so much love for her performance in the solely shouldered film.

Here’s looking at all the sweet wishes that poured in

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat wished her saying, “Happy birthday @tarasutaria

Wish you have many more triumphs and wish you Lots of peace and love.

More power to u❤️❤️❤️”

She replied to this saying, “Sir!!!! This picture 🙂 Such a sweet day:

Thank you for everything… from day one. Cannot tell you how much I appreciate all that you are and do sir❤️✨”

Her costar Arjun Kapoor from their film Ek Villian Returns wrote, “Belated Happy Birthday sweet one !!!

May this year be all that u desire & more…”

“Thank u for always being kind & forging this amazing friendship we share Be nicer to me this year ok!🤗❤️”

Apurva Costar Abhishek Banerjee wished her saying “ Happy Birthday Apurva @tarasutaria🎂🎉” to which she replied with “Ayy pinkaaayyyyy😂😂

❤️❤️❤️❤️thank youuuu”

Actor Sooraj Pancholi wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarasutaria ❤️❤️💯💯”

Avinash Gowariker wished her saying, “Happy Birthday T’S

@tarasutaria 🤗🎉🎈”

Wishing the actress photographer Dabu Ratnani wrote, “Happy Birthday Tara🤗 Lots of Love @TaraSutaria”

Abhimanyu Dasani wrote, “Happy Birthday Stara @tarasutaria”

Actress Sanjana Sanghi wrote, “Happiest birthday my Taru.

So proud of you every single day: lly max

So heartbroken I didn’t get to celebrate with you last night.

@tarasutaria💕♾️”

Popular celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wished her saying, “Hey angel voice happy happy birthday @tarasutaria may you have the best year❤️❤️ loads of love always”

Many others like Shazia Samji ,Sundeep Kishan, Rahul Jhangiani, Rohan Shrestha, Murad Khetani, Punit Malhotra and Sundeep Kishan also wished the talented actress.