From Gamer Girl to Geeta Sen: Monami Ghosh’s Dramatic Transformation for Srijit Mukherji’s Padatik’

Monami Ghosh, known for her stylish and glamorous image, has taken a bold step by breaking her ‘gamer girl’ image to play the role of Geeta Sen in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Padatik.’ Based on the life of legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen, the film marks a significant departure from Monami’s usual persona and showcases her versatility as an actress.

At the trailer launch event of ‘Padatik,’ Monami expressed her excitement and nervousness about playing Geeta Sen. She admitted that working with Srijit Mukherji was a career transition and a milestone. Monami’s look in the film is vastly different from her usual stylish self, and she revealed that it took some time to get used to the new look.

Monami praised her co-star, Chanchal Chowdhury, saying he was a simple person and a joy to work with. She also appreciated their chemistry, which is essential for portraying the husband-wife relationship in the film.

The cast and crew, including Srijit Mukherji, Monami Ghosh, and others, attended Padatik’s trailer launch event. The film will be released on August 15, commemorating Mrinal Sen’s birth centenary.

Monami’s daring new look in ‘Padatik’ has already generated buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her in a new avatar. With ‘Padatik,’ Monami has proven that she is more than just a stylish actress; she can easily take on challenging roles.

The film Padatik’ is a tribute to Mrinal Sen’s life and work. Srijit Mukherji has woven a narrative that explores the complexities of Sen’s relationships and his passion for filmmaking. With a talented cast and crew, Padatik promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.