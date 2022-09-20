The dance moves of Nora Fatehi are well known. But we’ll go ahead and include her fondness of bodycon dresses in the scope of that universal fact. She slays with her enormous collection of bodycon dresses, giving us big style goals. Recently Nora has been seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and she rocks every outfit giving the hottest looks. The diva was spotted on the sets in a white sequin high-neck bodycon dress.

She sizzled the outfit giving the hottest looks. The diva styled her hair in a bun hairstyle and looked marvellous. She looked glamorous and flaunted her toned body. The thigh-high slit gown just stole our attention towards her. She looked like a princess and sizzled it giving the hottest looks. The actress sets the internet on fire with her dance moves and fashion styles. The actress rocks every outfit, and we are in awe of her fashion game.

The diva has a huge collection of bodycon outfits and is the fashion queen. Her wardrobe is full of stylish outfits, and we just love to grab some bodycon outfits from the actress. The actress wore hoop earrings which made her look attractive. Her unique hairstyle and stylish outfit made her look lovely, and we couldn’t stop gushing over her.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebs.