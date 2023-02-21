Kareena Kapoor is among the most beautiful and brilliant actors and performers in the Hindi cinema industry. She’s been in the Hindi entertainment business since the early 2000s, and it’s no surprise that her performance has blown us away.

Kareena Kapoor appeared in Advait Chandan’s adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, in 2022. She generally received excellent reviews, with Devesh Sharma of Filmfare describing her portrayal as “filled with misery and grit” and one of the best of her career.

Kareena Kapoor is a diva who loves to turn up the heat with her flair and brilliance. Kareena Kapoor has done it all: displaying her class and charm in numerous films with various roles to creating masterpieces with her intelligence.

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan’s birthday with a sweet Instagram photo. Scroll down to see her post-birthday appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Wishes Happy Birthday To Her Son Jehangir

The actress posted two flashback photos of Jeh from the sets of her Hansal Mehta film in London, and it’s the ideal way to start the day. One of the photos showed the toddler looking cranky and furious because he didn’t want to leave his mother’s lap for the session. Another image showed him with a close-up angry expression. Kareena Kapoor captioned her post, “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday, son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more .”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has agreed to appear in two such projects, both directed by Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh. She will portray a detective in a tiny village in Buckinghamshire in Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, based on Kate Winslet’s role in Mare of Easttown. Ghosh’s film will be based on Higashino Keigo’s novel The Devotion of Suspect X, and she will portray a single mother who is implicated in a murder.

