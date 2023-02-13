Swastika Mukherjee, a Bengali queen, made her Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, which featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was most recently featured in Dil Bechara, the Bollywood rendition of The Fault in Our Stars.

She is one of the most glamorous actors; the diva dresses to the nines. As a result, the actress has a big fan following, which is why she is so popular on Instagram. Swastika continues to astonish her fans with new sizzling and sensual photos and videos. Swastika’s impeccable style and fashion choices have gained her the admiration of the whole industry. The diva has charmed everyone over with her great dress choices.

The bong beauty has consistently created goals for her fans on social media with her hot embellished lookbook, and now she has set up goals for her supporters by adding a tweak and touch to her bong saree look. We can’t get over her elegance and beauty. Her presence may be seen in a recent popular video of herself wearing a saree.

Swastika Mukherjee’s Video Appearance

Swastika Mukherjee’s reels contain various content; she recently posted a saree fashion reel. Swastika Mukherjee looked gorgeous in a maroon, golden-shaded saree with a plain black blouse and decorative border. Swastika styled her hair in a middle-parted bun and adorned it with two red flowers. She accessorizes with a nose pin, kadas, red and white bangles, and a stunning red bindi. She used dramatic, expressive smoky eyes, kajal kohl, light red blush on her cheeks, and light pink lipstick for her heavy makeup.

The video depicted her in a saree with a beautiful grin. Furthermore, the video captured her hairdo and a rose’s glance, as well as her pallu being lifted and placed upon her head while looking down. She also provided a sneak peek at the photo shoot’s captivating poses in the video. Swastika Mukherjee captioned her Instagram post, “naino ki ghaat jale.”

Did you like seeing Swastika Mukherjee's latest reel video in a maroon and golden saree appearance?