Swastika Mukherjee, a Bengali beauty, made her Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The actress was most recently seen in Dil Bechara, the Bollywood adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

She is one of the most fashionable actors; the diva usually dresses to the nines. As a result, the actress has a sizable fan base. And guess what? That’s why she’s so popular on Instagram. Swastika continues to astound her followers with new sizzling and seductive photographs and videos. Swastika’s flawless style and fashion choices have earned her the respect of the whole business. With her fantastic wardrobe choices, the diva has won over everyone.

The bong beauty has repeatedly made goals for her fans with her hot embellished lookbook on social media, and now she has set goals for her followers by adding a tweak and touch to her bong saree look, and we can’t get over its elegance and beauty. See her presence in a recent trending video of herself wearing different sarees.

Swastika Mukherjee’s Trending Reel Video

Swastika Mukherjee presents varied stuff on reels; she just uploaded a saree fashion reel. She wore a white saree with bright shades and a basic black V-neck top in her first appearance. Her hair was fashioned in a bob. She accessorized with a black wristwatch. In the video, she bangs her hand and flaunts her saree and a new saree dress. In her second appearance, she wore a black saree with a flower-printed design and a black blouse. After that, she wore a black choker necklace. Finally, she flaunts her saree once again and demonstrates her third saree style. In the third appearance, she donned a brown chiffon patterned saree with a plain brown blouse.

Her hair was done in a middle-parted curled hairdo. Swastika’s jewelry includes a black wristwatch, bindi, and a silver ring. She donned a black and white animal-printed saree at her last appearance. Her hair was styled into a curly bun. At last, she wrote, “Let’s get this trending! Recreate this reel and tag me. Let the fun begin!” Swastika Mukherjee captioned her post, “And this is how we do it! Get on the bandwagon and create this reel. Don’t forget to tag me! Let the fun begin .”

Did you enjoy seeing Swastika Mukherjee’s latest fashion reel video? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.