Alia Bhatt is a well-known and skilled Bollywood actor and performer. The actress has worked hard in the entertainment industry for a long time, and she deserves it all with the love and support she has earned from fans around the country.

Alia Bhatt is having a terrific time in her personal and professional lives! The actress has been in several big films and launched her clothing line last year. In addition, the Student of the Year star married Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she has a lovely child.

Additionally, due to Alia Bhatt’s wonderful and sensational sense of style, internet people get hot under the collar and go crazy whenever she adds amusing videos and images to her social media account. Recently she shared a picture in a light green georgette side-slit gown; scroll down to see her appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s Picture Appearance

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a light green georgette V-neck thigh-side-slit gown. Her hair was styled in a side-parted wavy hairdo. Her heavy makeup included light brown smokey eyes, brown kajal, dark brown tinted blush, and a glossy nude-colored lipstick that suited her outfit well. She wears a silver diamond necklace with a green stone and a silver ring as jewelry. In the first photograph, she is captured in a close-up view, giving the camera an obsessive gaze.

In the second photo, she sits on the couch with her legs crossed, caresses her hair, and gives the camera a starry gaze. In the third image, Alia stands and leans against the wall, looking up and posing honestly. In the final image, she is captured in a close-up shot with a gorgeous eye expression to the camera. Alia Bhatt captioned her post, “hey.”

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Movies

Alia Bhatt will next work with Karan Johar in the romance comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. In addition, Alia Bhatt will also feature in the Netflix spy flick Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Did you like seeing Alia Bhatt's light green georgette gown outfit appearance?