Hrithik Roshan is the Greek god of Bollywood. He has been making the news a lot recently, thanks to the attention his alleged relationship with Saba Azad is getting. Recently, as per reports in Times Of India, Hrithik was joined by his girlfriend Saba at the Mumbai airport. Before walking towards the airport gate, Hrithik and Saba shared a goodbye kiss inside his car as the paparazzi captured them.

Saba was there to see off the actor, who was flying with his team. This romantic video of Hrithik and Saba is becoming fiercely viral on the internet. Both Hrithik and Saba have been very open about their relationship and are often seen going on dinner and movie dates together.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship had started when they were spotted on a dinner date more than a year ago. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family functions and vacations. They celebrated Christmas 2022 together on a family holiday with Hrithik’s sons and cousins in Europe.

