ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here

Hrithik Roshan talks about the way in which he worked on his character for Koi Mil Gaya. He talks about locking himself up in a room to understand its nuances.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 17:25:44
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character for Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here 841458

Hrithik Roshan is an actor and performer who loves to get into the process of getting into a particular role. The more complex the role, more the challenge for him!! And one such movie that brought with it immense challenges is Koi Mil Gaya. Being a method actor, Hrithik wanted to get into the character in his own way. And the result was that he locked himself up in a room for five days, to know the nuances and to live them.

A report on indianexpress.com talks about it and narrates the incident where Hrithik was mocked upon for following this process. We take reference from that story for our write up here.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik said, “People made me feel so embarrassed about my method. I am so glad, we are more open to actors having a process now. I had no other way, I knew the feeling and to reach there, I knew I had to go through this process. I had to be secluded, I couldn’t lock up that feeling if I was surrounded by people who know me as Hrithik. So, I locked myself up in a hotel room for five days just before the shoot began, just constructing the character. I really enjoyed that process and on the set, I stayed on as Rohit, and I was surrounded by amazing actors like Rekha ji and Preity who didn’t judge that.

“However, I was quite embarrassed because a lot of people I admired and respected made fun of the fact that I was crazy about the method. They would say things like, ‘Pagal ho gaya hai,’ ‘Kya zaroorat hai, it’s acting, just go and say your lines (He has gone mad, what is the need to do this).’ But you know I am not that good an actor, I need to do my process,” Hrithik added.

Well, this is one truly mind-blowing incident which speaks volumes about the dedication that Hrithik Roshan puts up to his craft!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics 838312
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocks fans as he mentions 'Hrithik Roshan' in Kangana Ranaut-led 'Tiku Weds Sheru' 819035
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocks fans as he mentions ‘Hrithik Roshan’ in Kangana Ranaut-led ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR 816806
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romantic 'moment of glory' 816671
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romantic ‘moment of glory’
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win 810985
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena moment makes Vicky Kaushal 'deewana' 810890
Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena moment makes Vicky Kaushal ‘deewana’
Latest Stories
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock's Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57 841435
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock’s Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 841402
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman 841451
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet’s job as Watchman
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room 841432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan instils confidence to fight within Radha 841355
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan instils confidence to fight within Radha
Read Latest News