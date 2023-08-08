Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here

Hrithik Roshan is an actor and performer who loves to get into the process of getting into a particular role. The more complex the role, more the challenge for him!! And one such movie that brought with it immense challenges is Koi Mil Gaya. Being a method actor, Hrithik wanted to get into the character in his own way. And the result was that he locked himself up in a room for five days, to know the nuances and to live them.

A report on indianexpress.com talks about it and narrates the incident where Hrithik was mocked upon for following this process. We take reference from that story for our write up here.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik said, “People made me feel so embarrassed about my method. I am so glad, we are more open to actors having a process now. I had no other way, I knew the feeling and to reach there, I knew I had to go through this process. I had to be secluded, I couldn’t lock up that feeling if I was surrounded by people who know me as Hrithik. So, I locked myself up in a hotel room for five days just before the shoot began, just constructing the character. I really enjoyed that process and on the set, I stayed on as Rohit, and I was surrounded by amazing actors like Rekha ji and Preity who didn’t judge that.

“However, I was quite embarrassed because a lot of people I admired and respected made fun of the fact that I was crazy about the method. They would say things like, ‘Pagal ho gaya hai,’ ‘Kya zaroorat hai, it’s acting, just go and say your lines (He has gone mad, what is the need to do this).’ But you know I am not that good an actor, I need to do my process,” Hrithik added.

Well, this is one truly mind-blowing incident which speaks volumes about the dedication that Hrithik Roshan puts up to his craft!!