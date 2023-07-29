In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie

It seems like the love bug has bitten Bollywood’s hottest couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and they are leaving no stone unturned in showing off their affection! From enchanting appreciation posts to goofy moments during their travels, they are setting the ultimate couple goals for their fans.

In their latest escapade of lovey-dovey cuteness, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to share an absolutely adorable selfie with none other than her dashing husband, Sidharth Malhotra. And, folks, it’s enough to make your heart melt like butter on hot toast!

Kiara-Sidharth’s adorable moment

In the picture, Kiara looked effortlessly stunning, wearing a chic beige overcoat, with no makeup, and ditching the fancy accessories. She let her luscious locks flow freely, adding a touch of natural elegance to her look. Sidharth, on the other hand, proved that he can be the epitome of style even in a simple pastel blue outfit. His messy hair and that oh-so-sexy stubble beard further added to his undeniable charm.

Check out-

If there’s one thing this picture screams, it’s that love knows no bounds, and these two lovebirds are absolutely smitten with each other. Their smiles could light up the entire universe, and it’s clear that they are cherishing every moment they spend together. But hey, let’s not forget to give a shout-out to Kiara for sharing this glimpse of their magical world with us, the fans! With every adorable post and heartfelt moment, they share, they are making us swoon and believe in fairytales all over again.

So, here’s to Sidharth and Kiara, the reigning king and queen of Bollywood romance! May their love continue to grow stronger and their Instagram posts continue to make us all go “Aww” in unison. Keep spreading the love, you two, because you’ve got us all hooked and rooting for your happily ever after!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.