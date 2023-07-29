ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie

In their latest escapade of lovey-dovey cuteness, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to share an absolutely adorable selfie with none other than her dashing husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 01:05:07
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie 838351

It seems like the love bug has bitten Bollywood’s hottest couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and they are leaving no stone unturned in showing off their affection! From enchanting appreciation posts to goofy moments during their travels, they are setting the ultimate couple goals for their fans.

In their latest escapade of lovey-dovey cuteness, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to share an absolutely adorable selfie with none other than her dashing husband, Sidharth Malhotra. And, folks, it’s enough to make your heart melt like butter on hot toast!

Kiara-Sidharth’s adorable moment

In the picture, Kiara looked effortlessly stunning, wearing a chic beige overcoat, with no makeup, and ditching the fancy accessories. She let her luscious locks flow freely, adding a touch of natural elegance to her look. Sidharth, on the other hand, proved that he can be the epitome of style even in a simple pastel blue outfit. His messy hair and that oh-so-sexy stubble beard further added to his undeniable charm.

Check out-

In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie 838350

If there’s one thing this picture screams, it’s that love knows no bounds, and these two lovebirds are absolutely smitten with each other. Their smiles could light up the entire universe, and it’s clear that they are cherishing every moment they spend together. But hey, let’s not forget to give a shout-out to Kiara for sharing this glimpse of their magical world with us, the fans! With every adorable post and heartfelt moment, they share, they are making us swoon and believe in fairytales all over again.

So, here’s to Sidharth and Kiara, the reigning king and queen of Bollywood romance! May their love continue to grow stronger and their Instagram posts continue to make us all go “Aww” in unison. Keep spreading the love, you two, because you’ve got us all hooked and rooting for your happily ever after!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords 837752
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan 835555
I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read 834845
Kiara Advani Spills Beans On How She Has Changed After Marriage; Read
"Calling us a fraternity is futile": Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha 834765
“Calling us a fraternity is futile”: Karan Johar reacts as Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas clashes with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics 833930
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics
Latest Stories
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics 838312
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports] 838693
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports]
Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his journey as an actor, says ‘a lot of ‘no’ 838687
Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his journey as an actor, says ‘a lot of ‘no’
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’ 838690
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’
Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics 838692
Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics
Kushi Title Song Promo: Vijay Deverakonda wins it with his charm once again 838673
Kushi Title Song Promo: Vijay Deverakonda wins it with his charm once again
Read Latest News