In Pics: Ananya Panday's Profound Love For Black Hue

Ananya Panday is a famous star in tinsel town. The diva has always amazed fans with her fashion. Here witness her profound love for the black hue; check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 May,2023 22:25:41
The gorgeous Ananya Panday has a unique fashion sense. She ranks on top among the most awaited actresses in town on the red carpet of any event, function, parties whether ethnic or Western; she has carried all her looks with grace and elegance. While after going through her Instagram posts, we found that the diva loves black and has often donned them in style. Let’s check them out.

Ananya Panday’s Love For Black

The stunning Ananya Panday donned an iced-out black pantsuit with white details. She looked bossy in the baggy fit with the sleek high bun, diamond accessories, and makeup.

Gehraiyaan actress in this picture is exuding her ethnicity in a modern way. She wore a black blouse with a chikankari print, matching palazzo, and shrug. The messy hairstyle and minimal makeup looked classy.

She mesmerised her fan with her sensual glam in a black mini-dress. Her simplicity added to her beauty, and looked stunning in her pictures.

Beautiful and bold as usual, Ananya donned an attractive black cut-out gown with a high thigh slit. The smokey makeup and her picturesque figure looked stunning.

Which black dress did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

