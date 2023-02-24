Karisma Kapoor is a famous Bollywood actress. Dil To Pagal Hai, one of the actress’s most appreciated films, was released in 1997. Her excellent acting abilities contributed to her high ranking, but her fashion sense was also impeccable. Her dazzling look continues to capture the hearts of millions of people.

Karisma Kapoor has received various honors for her performances, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Dil To Pagal Hai” and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her roles in “Raja Hindustani” and “Fiza.” Nevertheless, Karisma remains one of the most popular and successful actresses in the Indian film industry.

Karisma Kapoor is well-known for her timeless fashion sense and has been a style icon in the Indian film business for a long time. Karisma has consistently been at the forefront of fashion, delighting her admirers with her distinct and stunning style. She has always been experimental with her fashion choices and has often set trends with her unique style. Her fashion choices have evolved over the years, and she has stayed relevant and on-trend.

Karisma Kapoor is very active on Instagram, where she routinely makes updates about her life, both personally and professionally. Karisma’s Instagram handle proves that she beats everyone to the punch when it comes to expressing your true self on social media. She’s on Instagram without makeup or specs and gets way too many likes on every photo she posts. She just uploaded a photo of herself in a tie-dye t-shirt and white shorts outfit; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Karisma Kapoor’s Picture Appearance

Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a tie-dye printed half-sleeved long t-shirt, white shorts, and black shoes. Her hair was styled in a side-parted straight hairdo. She applied bright pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She only wears black sunglasses as accessories. Karisma Kapoor sits on the compound, shows her side appearance, and poses candidly for the camera. Karisma Kapoor captioned her post, “Soaking in the last of the winter sun #vitamind #shootlife.”

