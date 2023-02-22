Ishita Dutta is well known for her role in the Bollywood film Drishyam. The actress appeared in the sequel film Drishyam 2 and astonished us with her incredible performance. She has also played the lead in various television shows. The actress is a spectacular star most recognized for her roles in Bollywood films. The actress has a devoted following and dazzles us with her stunning beauty.

The actress is enjoying the success of her film, and fans are thrilled to see her in it and admire her wonderful acting ability. The actress has impressed us with her performances and talent and has become the industry’s most successful and leading star. Fans also wish the actress success in her career and have a lot of adoration for her.

The actress looks stunning, and her sense of style encourages us. The actress looks great in her outfits and completes her look by styling her hair and applying impeccable makeup. Recently on social media, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in a light pink maxi dress; scroll down and take a look below.

Ishita Dutta’s Outfit Appearance

Ishita Dutta is wearing a strappy light pink patterned maxi dress. She styled her hair in a side-parted wavy style. She kept her makeup basic, opting for dramatic eyelashes and dark pink lipstick. She accessorizes with ear hoops and silver rings. She is captured in a close-up view in the first photo and has a lovely grin. In the second image, she stands and stares intensely at the camera.

In the third photograph, she stands, rests against a tree, and poses candidly for the camera. In the fourth image, she stands with her legs bent and smiles at the camera. In the sixth image, she looks to her right and flaunts her hand. In the final image, she stands with her head tilted and flips her maxi dress. Ishita Dutta captioned her post, “#candidvibes .”

Did you like seeing Ishita Dutta in a light pink maxi dress? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.